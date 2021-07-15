Five Guys tractor-trailer fire shut down 295 at Duval Road during morning rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene of the tractor-trailer fire on 295 northbound at Duval Road.

The fire ignited shortly before 6:30 Thursday morning. All northbound lanes were blocked for about 45 minutes.

Lanes have reopened, but emergency crews are still on scene. Heavy delays are expcted to linger in the area while traffic recovers from the build up.

JFR said the trailer is carrying Five Guys food products, adding that the products are not hazardous.

Thankfully, the driver was not injured.