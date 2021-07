At least three people were ejected in a multi-car crash Friday morning on Edgewood Avenue North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash Friday morning on Edgewood Avenue just north of Commonwealth Avenue on Jacksonville’s Westside left at least one person dead, firefighters said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel told News4Jax the multi-vehicle crash involved three ejections.

Police said Edgewood Avenue will be closed in the area while the accident is investigated and cleared.

News4Jax sent Sky4 to the scene. We will update this article as we learn more.