Woman stabbed to death in Arlington apartment with children inside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning at an apartment complex on University Boulevard near the Jacksonville University campus.

Police said three children were in the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

One of the children called 911 to report the stabbing just after 5 a.m. Friday at the Tree House Apartment Homes on University Boulevard, police said.

A man was arrested and is being questioned by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Investigators believe the man and the woman who was killed were married, but they are working to confirm that.

The children will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Neighbors said they were saddened by the news but aren’t surprised at the violence in their neighborhood.

In the last month within a mile of the complex where the stabbing took place, there have been at least 10 assaults, 10 vehicle thefts, seven reports of vandalism, seven thefts, four burglaries, two vehicle break-ins and one robbery.