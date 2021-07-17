Back-to-back shootings in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two shootings happened in Jacksonville on Saturday evening, both taking place on West 23rd Street at Silver Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived they found a wounded man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to a hospital, and his wounds are said to be non-life-threatening. He says a man pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and shot him.

Shortly after, a second, female victim was admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She told police she was shot in the same area.

Police are canvassing the area, as they have no additional information about the vehicle or anyone involved in the shooting. If you know anything, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.