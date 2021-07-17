Rallies of support continue in Jacksonville calling for freedom in Cuba

Demonstrators gather in Downtown Jacksonville to protest conditions in Cuba on July 12, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People are calling for freedom in Cuba and fighting for better living conditions.

This weekend, historic protests will continue across the U.S and here in Jacksonville. A rally is expected for Saturday afternoon.

It will happen at 2 p.m. at the Former Landing site. It’s just one of many demonstrations happening in the river city this week.

It’s been almost a week since protests began in Cuba.

Friday night, a group in Jacksonville headed to the nation’s capitol where there are planning to rally outside of the White House.

Those living in Cuba and people supporting them want them to have better living conditions. Right now, there is a food shortage and lack of medicine.

Just a few days ago, the Cuban government lifted customs restrictions on food, medicine and hygiene products.

Ad

That’s a change expected to last through the rest of this year.

There’s also a spike in COVID-19 cases and Cuba just set a record for coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. Florida lawmakers are calling for even more changes, including potentially helping restore internet access in Cuba.

Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to intervene.