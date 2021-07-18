River City Brewing Company to close after 27 years

Jacksonville, Fla. – The River City Brewing Company will close its doors after 27 years of business.

The restaurant will be open for one final brunch and lunch on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Once the restaurant is closed the River City’s bar will have a dance party from 3:30 until 11 p.m. to commemorate the businesses success.

The parent company of the restaurant Maritime Concepts L.C., sold its lease to developer Related Group, who intends to buy out the remaining 76 years of a 99-year land lease with the city on August 2.

Plans to redevelop River City Brewing Company property

The proposed project that is expected to cost close to $100 million will include an 8-story apartment building with more than 320 units, a restaurant facing St. Johns River Park and Friendship Fountain and a 500-space parking garage.

Boat owners who are docked at the River City Brewing Company marina must also vacate the premises after receiving a 30-day notice back on June 17.