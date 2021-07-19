Crash with injuries shuts down lanes on Main Street bridge

Crash with injuries on the Main Street Bridge near downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving at least two vehicles shut down lanes on the Main Street bridge near downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. and at least two people were injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After all the lanes were initially shut down, around 3:30 p.m., two of the middle lanes were reopened for traffic, JSO said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the bridge would be shut down.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.