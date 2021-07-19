Motive unclear after 5 people shot outside Gainesville food store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville police are investigating after five people were shot outside of a food store on the city’s eastside.

News4Jax learned one of the victims has died. We’re working to get an update on the condition of the four others who were injured.

Graham Glover, the spokesperson for Gainesville Police Department, said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Eighth Avenue Food Store.

Glover said witnesses saw an SUV pull up outside the store and began firing shots into a group or crowd of people. Police did not release a motive yet for the shooting but described the victims who were shot as innocent people.

“This is heartbreaking- Anytime you see violence like this in the city of Gainesville, it breaks anyone’s heart who loves this community who loves the citizens, and who are very proud to be a part of this great community of Gainesville,” Glover said.

News4Jax is working to find out if the people shot were bystanders near the store or if they are known to the shooter.

#BREAKING: Directly across the street from the store where five people were shot, one killed; is a childcare academy. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/G0RXdAlty2 — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) July 19, 2021

If anyone has information about this incident is urged to contact the policed department by calling 352-393-7710. You can remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.