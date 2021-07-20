Clara White Mission shut down after employee COVID-19 death

Clara White Mission Inc. in downtown Jacksonville is one of the organizations affected by the vetoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission, which offers meals for the hungry and transitional housing for the homeless, has shut down after an employee died due to complications from COVID-19.

“The staff of the Clara White Mission is a close family and we grieve the loss of one of our own,” said Clara White Mission Board President Michelle Paul in a statement to News4Jax.

Paul said after “some employees, as well as a few residents,” tested positive for the coronavirus, all of whom were asymptomatic, the organization shut down and stopped its feeding program. CDC guidelines were followed for cleaning and quarantining affected individuals, Paul said.

All residents and employees were retested and all employees must show negative test results prior to their return.

The mission’s drop-in day center reopened Tuesday and Paul said it is targeting a full reopen date of July 26.