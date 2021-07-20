Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Driver cited in St. Augustine trolley crash that injured 12

GM of trolley company: ‘We’re going to figure out what happened so this never happens again’

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: St. Augustine, St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The driver of a trolley that overturned in St. Augustine and injured 12 people Saturday has been cited for reckless driving, the St. Augustine Police Department said Tuesday.

At least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center after the crash on St. Francis Street.

No other details about the charges were immediately available. A police spokesman said the crash investigation is ongoing and a full report should be out by the end of the week.

The car, operated by Old Town Trolley Tours, toppled onto its side while making a turn. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

The general manager for the trolley company said they are grateful none of the reported injuries are life-threatening.

“Our prayers are certainly with our guest’s families,” GM Dave Chatterton said in an interview by phone. “We’ve been operating for 30 years here in this city and have one of the safest reputations in the country. This is what we do.”

Chatterton said there will be an internal investigation into what caused the crash.

“We’re going to figure out what happened so this never happens again,” he said.

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

