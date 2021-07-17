Partly Cloudy icon
12 injured in trolley crash in St. Augustine, firefighters say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Trolley crash reported on St. Francis Street.
Trolley crash reported on St. Francis Street. (Courtesy of St. Augustine Fire Department)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A dozen people were hurt Saturday when a trolley overturned in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.

The St. Augustine Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying 12 people were taken to hospitals but the condition of those transported was not known.

St. Augustine Fire said its crews responded along with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue after the accident on St. Francis Street.

News4Jax was told by a source that at least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

St. Augustine police are investigating the cause of the accident. A spokesperson said the car toppled onto its side while making a turn. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

