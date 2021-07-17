12 injured in trolley crash in St. Augustine, firefighters say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A dozen people were hurt Saturday when a trolley overturned in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.

The St. Augustine Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying 12 people were taken to hospitals but the condition of those transported was not known.

St. Augustine Fire said its crews responded along with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue after the accident on St. Francis Street.

News4Jax was told by a source that at least one person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

St. Augustine police are investigating the cause of the accident. A spokesperson said the car toppled onto its side while making a turn. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.