Local hospitals changing to deal with rises in COVID-19 hospitalizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Curry and local healthcare leaders will address the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, and the local vaccination rate Wednesday.

This comes as local hospitals take steps to deal with the surge. This includes changes to visitation and elective procedures.

In Duval County, the Department of Health reports 403,552 people vaccinated or about 50% compared to 58% of people vaccinated across the state. Data shows there are 109,603 known cases of the virus in Duval and 2,406,809 known cases in Florida.

UF Health Jacksonville says it is just days from running at capacity.

The hospital says right now it’s seeing the most COVID-19 positive patients it’s seen. With 127 people at the downtown hospital alone.

To help keep patients and staff safe, the hospital is allowing one visitor per patient at a time.

Because of the rise in cases and hospitalizations locally and across the state, other local hospitals are changing their visitation policies.

Baptist Health says with 253 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its FIVE locations, and 59 of them in the Intensive Care Unit, it’s also restricting the number of people in it’s facilities. With one visitor per patient and they must wear a mask regardless of the vaccine status. Last week, Baptist announced some elective surgeries were on hold to manage hospital capacity.

Mayo Clinic patients are allowed one visitor, and are asked that they be vaccinated. However, COVID-19 patients are not allowed to have visitors.

Memorial Hospital says its also one visitor at a time.

Health experts say the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients aren’t vaccinated.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Mohammed Reza, says the vaccine protects people against the variant, with nearly 88% effectiveness after the second dose of Pfizer.