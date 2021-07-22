Design plan featuring massive ‘Jax’ sculpture picked for former Jacksonville Landing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The future of the former home of the Jacksonville Landing is now more clear after a city committee on Thursday selected a Chicago-based design firm to redevelop the Northbank site.

Perkins & Will, which received the highest marks out of three designs presented to the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA), laid out a comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of Riverfront Plaza that includes a beer garden, a hotel, a play area and a 150-foot “Jax” sculpture.

“I think the inclusion of that monumental piece of art really threw Perkins and Will over the top,” said Lori Boyer, CEO of DIA. “Love it or hate it, the public art piece shown in the Perkins and Will design has received a tremendous amount of public comment, which I think really indicates its iconic nature in the sense that you see it, you know it’s there, people are talking about it.”

Boyer said that the firm’s design had a lot of public support and praised the layout of the festival and lawn space.

The design is expected to cost $23 million with art and $12 million without art.

Perkins & Will design proposal. (City of Jacksonville)

The firm was selected over two other firms: Agency Landscape + Planning of Massachusetts, Olin Partnership of Philadelphia

Since The Landing was torn down in 2019, it became a large green lawn and played host to a number of concerts and events.

The city is looking to potentially break ground on the project by early 2022.