Woman killed in Arlington stabbing ‘touched so many lives,’ sister says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman killed in a stabbing last week in Arlington is remembered as being a spiritual person who didn’t know a stranger.

Lisa Daniels said her sister, 36-year-old Virginia Rines, “was an amazing person.”

“She’s touched so many lives and I never realized how many until this week,” Daniels told News4Jax on Wednesday.

Daniels said Rines and her family moved to Jacksonville from Kentucky five months ago, looking for a fresh start.

On Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman, identified by loved ones as Rines, was fatally stabbed at an apartment on University Boulevard. Police said three children were in the home at the time, one of whom called 911.

Nathan Rines, who Virginia Rines’ loved ones said was her husband of seven years, was arrested by JSO on a charge of second-degree murder. As of Wednesday, Nathan Rines, 40, was being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

“I never worried about her safety with him,” Daniels said.

Daniels said the tragedy has been hard to process. She lives in Kentucky and now has custody of Virginia Rines’ three children, ages 6, 12 and 16.

Daniels said she would want her sister to know that “I will love her children like she did, that I will protect them like they’re my own and that she’s always going to be missed.”

Daniels said her sister’s bold and fun personality will always be remembered.

Virginia Rines’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.