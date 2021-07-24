Funeral services held for ‘backbone’ of Clara White Mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Keith Smith worked at Clara White Mission for more than three decades. He started as a volunteer at age 14.

This friend to all who knew him died from COVID-19. He was 51 years old.

“If you needed his help, he would do it. No problems, just ask. He was a very influential person. He influenced the neighborhood, the community, with good things, teaching people how to better themselves,” said Marcus Thompkins, Smith’s nephew.

Thompkins said his uncle was vaccinated. Another family member told News4Jax that Smith’s brother is also fighting COVID-19.

Tiffany Paulk was a student of Smith’s.

“Keith was one of my favorite teachers, and we shared some good times together and I am really going to miss him,” said Paulk.

“He taught me how to cook ribs. He taught me a lot of stuff,” said Paulk.

Calvin Reed knew Smith for over 20 years.

“He was my best friend, my coworker, he was my brother, my mentor, my instructor, overall, just a great person,” said Reed.

Reed says Smith gave everything he had to the Clara White Mission.

“I know Eartha and Clara White are looking down on him and saying ‘job well done my good and faithful servant,’” Reed said.