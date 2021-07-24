Police chase ends in T-bone crash after shots fired into home in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

A police chase ended in a crash Saturday on West Edgewood Avenue and three suspects were taken into custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Suspects fleeing police Saturday in a white pickup truck T-boned a Nissan on West Edgewood Avenue, sending the driver to the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The 19-year-old woman driving the pickup truck and two male passengers were all taken into custody, police said.

According to Sgt. S. Lundquist, the police pursuit began just after 1 p.m. when officers were called to the Bunker Hill area after reports of shots being fired into a home.

The officers who responded were given a description of the suspect vehicle -- a white pickup -- and when officers spotted a vehicle matching the description speeding and violating traffic laws, they got behind it and tried to pull it over, Lundquist said.

He said the pickup refused to stop and continued speeding, eventually ending up heading west on Edgewood Avenue, where it T-boned the Nissan that was making a turn at the Community First Credit Union near Fernandina Avenue. The driver of the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries but had to be taken to the hospital.

Lundquist said firearms were found in the truck after the trio was taken into custody. They are being questioned by investigators in connection with the gunfire incident at Lexington Drive and Brandywine Street.

A neighbor we are not identifying for safety reasons said he was in his house when he heard the gunshots.

“First I heard a couple of shots and then a few seconds later, I heard about four or five shots,” the neighbor said.

Police said the home was occupied when the shots were fired but no one inside the house was injured.