Natural Beauty Fest 2021 took place at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All types of beauty were celebrated this weekend at Natural Beauty Fest 2021.

Several vendors and speakers were at the celebration, which took place at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

Panelists talked about mental health issues, including suicide prevention, bullying and safety in schools, and community impact.

News4Jax’s Melanie Lawson and Lena Pringle were there to share their natural hair experiences and moderate for the event.