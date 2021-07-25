Leukemia survivor cycles 3,500 miles to raise funds, awareness for bone marrow transplants

Bob Falkenberg is pictured with Mayo Clinic in Florida CEO Dr. Kent Thielen and Be the Match Development Director Amy Bigot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year Leukemia survivor and bone marrow transplant recipient cycled about 3,500 miles over 59 days from Mayo Clinic in Rochester to Mayo Clinic in Florida to raise funds and awareness for bone marrow transplants and the need for donors.

Bob Falkenberg’s journey ended Sunday at the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville.

Along the way, Falkenberg, 64, had stopped by as many transplant centers as possible to show support for health care staff and patients during the pandemic.

To learn more about bone marrow and stem cell donation, visit Mayo Clinic’s website.