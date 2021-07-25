Normandy Boulevard Walmart temporarily closing to allow extra time for cleaning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Walmart will temporarily close its location on Normandy Boulevard on Sunday afternoon to allow extra time for the store to be cleaned as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida and other areas of the country.

In a statement, Walmart said the location at 6830 Normandy Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of the company-initiated program to provide more time for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store and also give associates more time to restock shelves. Walmart said it plans to reopen its Normandy Boulevard location to customers at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly among the unvaccinated, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” the statement reads, in part.

It goes on to say: “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.”

The statement said that when the store reopens later this week, Walmart will continue to conduct associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

In addition to offering COVID-19 shots to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart said associates can get vaccinated at their home store pharmacy -- on or off the clock. If associates decide to get their shots elsewhere, Walmart said, the company will provide two hours of paid leave. Walmart said associates who receive the vaccine are given a $75 bonus.

“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the statement concludes.