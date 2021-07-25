Parents, health professionals, religious leaders call for masks to be required in Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some parents, health professionals and religious leaders gathered Sunday for a drive-in rally and news conference calling for masks to be required in Duval County Public Schools.

Cars began to arrive about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Duval County School Board building and then the news conference started at 5 p.m.

Some people in attendance were cheering and holding signs, while others participated from their cars

The group of speakers included parents, a doctor and a student.

“If many other kids are not wearing them because they are option, then there’s going to be a lot more chance for the virus to spread, and I don’t want to see any kid in the hospital or with long COVID symptoms,” said organizer and parent Matt Harley.

There was also another group that came out to protest the idea of mask mandates.

“I am a little concerned that optional will mean strong-arming, some teachers are going to strong-arm the children who are vulnerable and pressured,” said parent Melissa Bernhart, with Moms for Liberty.

People hold signs against mask. (WJXT)

Duval County Public Schools said Wednesday that it strongly recommends that unvaccinated students wear masks when the 2021-22 school year begins in August.

“Students will not be required to wear masks,” the school district said, adding they are optional for the school day as well as school-related events like bus transportation.

Mask exceptions will be made for unvaccinated students with medical or developmental conditions, the district said.

The district technically upgraded its mask policy from having them be optional to strongly recommended.

The district follows other area school districts like Clay and St. Johns counties in making masks optional.

But DCPS said that if the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Health or the city changes its coronavirus protocols, the district will comply.