Duval schools ‘strongly recommends’ masks for unvaccinated students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday said it strongly recommends that unvaccinated students wear masks when the 2021-22 school year begins in August.

“Students will not be required to wear masks,” the district said, adding they are optional for the school day as well as school-related events like bus transportation.

Mask exceptions will be made for unvaccinated students with medical or developmental conditions, the district said.

The district follows other area school districts like Clay and St. Johns counties in making masks optional.

But, DCPS said if the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Health or the city changes its coronavirus protocols, the district will comply.

Currently, only students 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The district added that it will provide details in the near future about registration options for Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

The district is also ending temperature checks, discontinuing the use of desk shields and ending the use of Duval HomeRoom, the district’s school-based distance learning platform. Full-time virtual school offerings will be expanded to include an asynchronous learning option for elementary students through DVIA.