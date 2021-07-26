Jacksonville Fire & Rescue assisting Clay County with emergency calls, mayor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a Monday evening tweet, Mayor Lenny Curry revealed the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is currently helping Clay County Fire Rescue with emergency runs.

The tweet says its due to covid-19-related staffing and call volumes. It reads in part:

“Under mutual aid agreements, our Jax Fire and Rescue is now helping Clay County w emergency runs. Covid related staffing & call volumes there mean we need to help our neighbors.”

As he’s done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Curry asked for anyone eligible for a vaccination to “do your part,” and get a COVID shot.

