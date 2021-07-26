Origins of badminton and The Morning Show’s very own Olympics

The Morning Show Team had our own competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re going for gold all week long as News4Jax is taking a closer look at different sports you’ll see in Tokyo.

One of the Olympic games that got our attention is badminton. The origins of the game date back at least 2,000 years to the game of battledore and shuttlecock played in ancient Greece, China and India.

At the Olympics, 172 shuttlers across five categories have already started to compete.

The Morning Show team had its own competition and headed to the Winston Family YMCA to get some advice from a local badminton team to see why they love the game. Badminton players Eric Wong and Santosh Ayikkara explained the rules.

Olympians will hit the birdies up to 306 miles per hour. The Morning Show team’s goal was just to get it over the net.

When it came down to the wire, Lena and Melanie took home the gold.