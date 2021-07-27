Free COVID testing to be available Tuesdays, Thursdays in St. Marys

Beginning Aug. 3, free COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment every Tuesday and Thursday morning at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys.

Appointments are needed for testing and can be scheduled online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744.

“Testing is an important public health tool during an outbreak, and unfortunately, we’re seeing a huge surge of COVID-19 cases in the Camden County area,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District. “Identifying cases can help us slow the spread of illness. We want to make it easier for residents in Camden County to get tested, whether they’re sick and want to know if it’s COVID, or because they’ve been exposed and are in quarantine.”

The expanded schedule begins Aug. 3rd and will be reevaluated frequently, according to the Coastal Health District.

Test results are typically available in 24 to 36 hours.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment at the Glynn County Health Department every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. COVID-19 testing appointments for the Glynn County location can be scheduled online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

For more information about COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.