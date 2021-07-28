Duval County Schools expected to discuss masks during workshop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is holding a workshop Wednesday, and it’s expected the district will discuss the topic of masks in schools and the new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, News4Jax learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 within Atlantic Coast High School’s cheerleading squad. Six members of the team tested positive and the rest have been told to get tested and quarantine.

A day prior, the CDC updated its recommendations for schools in the fall, advising all teachers, staff, students and visitors wear a mask, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. Some are calling on the district to follow those recommendations, despite strong objections from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mary Doggins teaches at Westside High School. She has underlying health conditions that put her at an increased risk for COVID.

“For us not to follow the most important and trusted medical organization in our country is just unconscionable to me,” she said.

Dobbins sent a letter to Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, saying that if the district doesn’t follow the advice of the CDC, she won’t be part of it.

“If they do the right thing, I’ll be in my classroom on Tuesday. If they don’t, I’m resigning,” she said.

News4Jax will be in the meeting. This article will be updated.