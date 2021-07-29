Disney World to again require masks starting Friday

Cinderella Castle, the icon of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Wednesday night announced that face coverings will once again be required for all guests age 2 and up while indoors.

The statement from Disney said the change will be implemented Friday and applies to everyone -- vaccinated or not. It applies to Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner.

Disney said face coverings will also be required when entering an attraction, and must remain on throughout the attraction.

Face coverings, Disney said, remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

For the past six weeks, guests were allowed to go without wearing a mask within the parks if they were fully vaccinated.