Funeral for UF Health Jacksonville CEO to be held Saturday in Pittsburgh

The funeral for UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr. will be held this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Pittsburgh. To watch online, visit www.grievefromhome.com and then click on “Watch Funeral Service.”

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Wesley Center AME Zion Church at 2701 Center Ave.

UF Health Jacksonville said it will hold a memorial event at the hospital sometime next week.

Haley, 56, died in a personal watercraft accident last week in Palm Beach County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Haley was operating a Yamaha WaveRunner when he was ejected from the watercraft and was found in the water wearing a life jacket. FWC said he was taken to a hospital, where he died.