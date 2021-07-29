State Attorney’s Office adding arrested JSO detective to Brady List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective accused of accessing agency databases to share confidential information with an inmate will be added to the Brady List, News4Jax learned Thursday.

The State Attorney’s Office intends to add Det. Bionca Williams to the list, which is made up of law enforcement officers who have been charged with a crime or accused of behavior that would make them unreliable witnesses in court, a spokesperson told News4Jax.

Williams, 32, bonded out of the Duval County jail Wednesday night, four hours after Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced she had been arrested on a third-degree felony charge of offenses against users of a computer, computer systems and electronic systems.

Ivey said the Sheriff’s Office will seek to fire the detective, a 7-year veteran who has chosen not to resign while she goes through the civil service procedure for JSO employees accused of misconduct.

“Make no bones about it, we will move to terminate this employee,” Ivey said. “The civil service rules require us to go through a process. Those are her protections. But we will go through that process and I believe, in the end, be successful in terminating her.”

Ivey said Williams used JSO criminal justice databases to discuss active investigations with an inmate, with whom she had an unspecified relationship. The undersheriff did not elaborate, saying only that there was “sort type of relationship there.”

Williams is the sixth JSO officer and eighth agency employee arrested in 2021, Ivey said.

Prosecutors add officers to their Brady List when the officer has been accused of behavior that calls their integrity and credibility into question. This can taint testimony they have provided in criminal cases and result in convictions being overturned.