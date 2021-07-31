Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman released after COVID-19 hospitalization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks after News4Jax learned City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was in intensive care following a COVID-19 diagnosis, she confirmed she was released Friday from the hospital.

It’s unknown how Pittman contracted the virus. Throughout her battle, she has received well wishes and warm thoughts from her colleagues in the city of Jacksonville.

In a text message, Pittman said: “I’m making major progress and coming around the bend.” News4Jax first learned of her hospitalization back on July 5 -- more than three weeks ago.

Throughout the pandemic, Pittman has been an advocate for COVID vaccinations.

Pittman represents District 8 in Jacksonville and is also the CEO of the Clara White Mission, which provides social and professional services to the city’s underserved communities and homeless veterans.

Recently, she has been heavily involved in issues with residents at the Hilltop Village apartments and has been working to help displaced families.