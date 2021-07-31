Jacksonville doctor who led charge to fight COVID-19 pandemic in northeast Florida will be laid to rest Saturday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – UF Health Jacksonville CEO, Doctor Leon Haley Junior died last Saturday after crashing a wave runner in Palm Beach County.

Dr. Haley’s funeral will be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he’s from.

Dr. Leon Haley Jr. and family. (Lisa Huff)

The funeral starts at 11 Saturday morning. The funeral home is live-streaming his service.

A wide range of city leaders and colleagues are mourning Doctor Haley’s death. UF Health Jacksonville plans to hold a memorial event for him at some point next week to honor his life.

Those remembering Dr. Haley say his reach stretched beyond the medical field, which made him special.

Jeanne Miller, from Jacksonville Civic Council, says he was a hard worker, “He led the way in working with our African American members to develop an initiative that would really raise awareness and help educate members but also take on difficult social justice issues in the community.”

You can hear more about Dr. Haley’s legacy Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on “This Week in Jacksonville.”