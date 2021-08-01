Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Branan Field Road Walmart closed until Monday morning for sanitizing, stocking

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Clay County, Middleburg, Walmart
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Walmart temporarily closed its Branan Field Road store for additional sanitizing and stocking.

In a statement to News4Jax, Walmart said its Middleburg location at 1580 Branan Field Road closed at 2 p.m. Saturday and plans to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Walmart said the temporary closure is part of a company-initiated program.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” the statement reads, in part.

Here is the entire statement:

The temporary closure of the Walmart location on Branan Field Road comes after Walmart temporarily closed its Normandy Boulevard store in Jacksonville to allow extra time for the store to be cleaned.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.