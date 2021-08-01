Juvenile among 3 shot in Gainesville, police say

Two people were arrested after three people, including a juvenile, were shot early Sunday in Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said.

The Gainesville Police Department said officers responded about 2 a.m. to a shooting on SW First Street and found three people, including a minor, with gunshot wounds. Police said the three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they saw a 21-year-old man leaving the scene with a firearm in his hand before throwing the gun to the ground.

Later, after stopping a vehicle on NW First Avenue and identifying a description of the suspect put out by GPD, a deputy with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located the 21-year-old in the vehicle. GPD said he was arrested by police on charges of resisting without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to police, the firearm discarded by the 21-year-old and recovered by GPD was reported stolen by Alachua Police Department.

An 18-year-old was also identified in the same vehicle as the 21-year-old. Police said a consent search of the vehicle revealed a firearm, which was readily accessible, and the serial number on the firearm was altered and not legible. A sworn complaint was completed charging the 18-year-old with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, according to GPD.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD detectives at 352-393-7618. To remain anonymous, contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).