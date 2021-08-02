Another family member in alleged violent drug organization ‘ATK’ accused in 2020 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man with family ties to an alleged violent drug organization in Jacksonville now faces a murder charge.

Court records show Abdul Robinson Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick Jr.

His father and brother, who police say are members of a violent drug organization and hip-hop collective that goes by “ATK,” are also accused in connection to McCormick’s death.

Robinson Jr. is now the fifth man to be arrested in connection with the case.

Robinson Jr. has been locked away in the Duval County Jail since July 20. His arrest report shows he was caught in Atlanta after police and U.S. Marshals spent months searching for him.

“Police never stop looking for you. They never stop turning over rocks, they never stop picking up leads they never stop talking to witnesses,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Records show Robinson Jr’s brother, Hakeem Robinson, also known by his rap moniker “Ksoo,” is also charged with second-degree murder in the same case.

Their father, Abdul Robinson Sr., is charged with accessory after the fact.

JSO said the family is a part of a violent drug trafficking organization known as ATK and Robinson Sr. is the leader of the group.

Abdul Robinson Sr. seen in a 2018 video (Screenshot via Facebook)

Hakeem Robinson, known as Jacksonville rapper "Ksoo." (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The attorney for Hakeem Robinson told News4Jax that ATK is a licensed record label and clothing brand, not a drug trafficking organization.

“It’s good police work that JSO did to corner these guys and to make a case against them. And particularly if the father is a ringleader, you knock the head off,” Jefferson said.

According to JSO, an officer witnessed the shooting on Merrill Road that killed McCormick, also known as rapper “Lil Buck.” When the suspects took off, two of them were seen on surveillance video running through a neighborhood.

Investigators say two of the suspects broke into a woman’s home attempted to strangle her and changed into her husband’s clothes.

Along with the Robinson arrests, Dominque Barner and Leroy Whitaker are also charged with second-degree murder in connection to the crime.

News4Jax spoke with one of McCormick’s family members on the phone Monday and they said they are relieved after the fifth arrest.

It’s unclear what Abdul Robinson Jr.’s alleged role was in the murder, but News4Jax has requested his warrant from the State Attorney’s Office.

JSO has said ATK is linked to other murders in the city and some of the suspects are currently facing charges in connection to other murders.

Hakeem Robinson is also charged in the February 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Jr. at the Hilltop Village Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville.

Robinson Sr. was injured in 2019 in a shooting that claimed the life of his 25-year-old son, Willie Addison, who was an aspiring rapper.