Father, son arrested in investigation of Arlington crime spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that a father and son have been arrested on charges related to a deadly shooting that occurred in Arlington back in January.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an officer on Jan. 15 witnessed a shooting outside at a shopping center on Merrill Road. The man, who police said was in his mid 20s, died at the scene.

The officer pursued a vehicle that left the area, which had been reported stolen last year, until it crashed on Townsend Boulevard several blocks away. At least two men inside were said to have fled the vehicle.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said Hakeem Robinson, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder. His father, Abdul Robinson, 49, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The arrests come in addition to Dominique Barner, 26, (pictured below) who was charged February with home invasion robbery. In addition, court records show he was later arrested in the shooting on Merrill Road and charged with second-degree murder and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Booking photo of Dominique Barner (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Separately, News4Jax learned Friday that Barner has also been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 2019 shooting death of a bicyclist on Emerson Street.

Damon Rothermel, 50, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle. Police said he appeared to have been hit by a stray slug from a shootout between people in two cars.