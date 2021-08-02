Mural Monday: News4Jax features best murals in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is highlighting the best murals in Jacksonville.

The first mural featured on “Mural Monday” is the painting of Bill Murray in Murray Hill on the side of an 80-foot wall on Plymouth Street.

It’s not hard to see why people love Murray Hill. This eclectic neighborhood has come a long way since it was first established in 1906 and later annexed by the city of Jacksonville in 1925.

Now its streets are lined with coffee shops (Vagabond, The Flamingo), bakeries (Community Loaves) and a wide range of restaurants — take your pick from Maple Street Biscuit Company, Moon River Pizza, Murray Hillbilly, El Jefe and many more.

You don’t have to go far to find entertainment: the Murray Hill Theatre sits right along the main drag. And public art is ubiquitous, from Jason Tetlak’s psychedelic mural of Bill Murray greeting drivers coming down Edgewood to an alley-dwelling jellyfish swarm.

Murray Hill Mural -- Artist: Jason Tetlak | Location: Plymouth Street

