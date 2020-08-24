Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Murray Hill

Spend any amount of time wandering around Murray Hill and you’re bound to fall in love.

At least that’s been our experience. But apparently we’re not wrong about that because so many of you voted it Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood in 2020.

It’s not hard to see why people love Murray Hill. This eclectic neighborhood has come a long way since it was first established in 1906 and later annexed by the city of Jacksonville in 1925.

Now its streets are lined with coffee shops (Vagabond, The Flamingo), bakeries (Community Loaves) and a wide range of restaurants — take your pick from Maple Street Biscuit Company, Moon River Pizza, Murray Hillbilly, El Jefe and many more.

You don’t have to go far to find entertainment: the Murray Hill Theatre sits right along the main drag. And public art is ubiquitous, from the psychedelic mural of Bill Murray greeting drivers coming down Edgewood to an alley-dwelling jellyfish swarm.

Whatever your interests, chances are you’ll find something to enjoy in Murray Hill. To learn more, check out Visit Jacksonville’s website.

Runners up:

2. Historic Springfield

3. Riverside/Avondale