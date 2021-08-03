2 children die in Columbia County house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two children are dead after a house caught fire Sunday night in Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member said the fire happened at a home off Diana Terrace. A GoFundMe account that was established to raise funds for the family said another child has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of burns.

The Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide additional information about the fire. A spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

News4Jax is working to gather additional information.