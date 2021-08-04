Jacksonville leadership returns to COVID-19 news conferences

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the mayors of the beaches communities will provide updates and answer questions from reporters at noon today regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

This is the first news conference of this kind that Mayor Curry has hosted in months. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, the mayor hosted weekly and sometimes daily, updates on the virus and how the city was planning to keep people safe.

Mayor Curry did host a similar conference on July 21 when he and local hospital leaders addressed the skyrocketing number of new cases and hospitalizations. During that meeting, they also advocated for people to get the vaccine.

At today’s meeting, Public Defender Charlie Cofer will also provide perspective on how the pandemic is impacting legal proceedings. Dr. Saman Soleymani will provide details on increased testing and vaccine rates.

Ad

News4Jax will carry the meeting live on News4Jax at noon and online.