Multiple Northeast Florida school districts looking to fill open positions

A sign outside San Jose Elementary School on Wednesday reads: “Hiring now for work in Duval school cafeterias. No nights, no weekends, no holidays.”

While some students in Southeast Georgia are already back in the classroom, other students are preparing to head back to the classroom next week.

But many districts throughout the area are still looking to hire for positions for the school year.

“We are hiring additional nursing staff and school health aides to support every school,” Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said Tuesday as she addressed the coronavirus pandemic days before schools start in Jacksonville.

As of Wednesday, according to the Duval County Public Schools website, the school district had several openings from school safety assistants to positions in food, transportation, custodial and substitute services.

On the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office website, there was a posting Wednesday for part-time school crossing guards. The position pays $10.75 an hour.

Looking for a job? School districts are hiring!

On “The Morning Show,” Nassau County Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns addressed current staffing concerns within the school district.

“A teacher shortage is a Florida problem and nationwide. We do have about 20 positions to fill at this time,” Burns said Wednesday. “We do not have the option to social distance on the busses. Bus drivers, as you know, is another shortage, not only in Nassau County but in our state and around the country. So we do not have the option to social distance on the bus.”

The St. Johns County School District had 68 jobs posted on its website as of Wednesday.

Clay County District Schools’ website on Wednesday showed more than 165 job postings.

The Columbia County School District had 26 vacancies, nine instructional and 17 non-instructional, as of Wednesday, according to its website. A spokesperson for the district said they appear to have fewer applicants, but they have been able to hire approximately 65 new hires so far. The spokesperson said the historical shortage of teacher applicants, with the added impacts of COVID-19, does seem to be affecting the pool of qualified applicants. The spokesperson said any positions not filled will not impact students’ education.

News4Jax also reached out to Baker and Bradford counties but had not heard back as of publication.