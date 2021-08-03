DCPS superintendent to address pandemic challenges ahead of new school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The head of the area’s largest school district will address the pandemic and plans to welcome back students and staff during a news conference Tuesday, scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Duval County is exactly one week out from the first day of school.

Dr. Diana Greene is expected to reveal more about Duval County’s reopening plan, which for now includes a requirement for school employees to wear masks for 30 days.

The masks are an option for student because the governor signed an executive order banning districts form requiring masks for students. Greene has said if the governor had not made that decision, students would have been included in Duval County’s 30-day mask rule.

Monday night, several parents and others in the community took part in a virtual town hall with local pediatricians.

The doctors who spoke on the panel agreed, saying children that go back to school need to be wearing masks. At least one even suggested separating classes.

“Where families who do not want their kids to be wearing mask can opt to include their children in those classrooms and those families that do want to ensure their kids are wearing mask will be put into masked rooms,” said Dr. Jeff Goldhagen with the Division of Community and Societal Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urge students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in schools.

The recommendations come as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

“Anyone 11 and below cannot be vaccinated. They’re totally at risk. Those of us who are older and have gotten our vaccines almost have the luxury of being able to walk around and not have as much fear as these little kids are,” Dr. Bethany Atkins said. “We’re not just talking about the physical, potentially long-term problems. But also the loss of school, the isolation, and then how long is it going to take to pick up on their academics.”

The panel suggested teachers further protect themselves by continuing to wear masks, keeping their distance and making sure they’re vaccinated.