9 COVID-19 deaths in 4 days at UF Health Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Until early June, the Florida Department of Health provided a breakdown of where resident deaths from COVID-19 occurred. Over the last two months, 2,094 more residents have died with the virus in the state, with no indication where they lived.

On Wednesday, UF Health Jacksonville broke the silence, telling News4Jax there were four COVID-19 deaths at their two hospitals in June, 37 in July and nine so far in August. That’s more than one each day last month and more than two each day this month.

We should note that UF Health treats patients beyond Duval County, so it’s not known for sure that the 48 deaths this summer were of Jacksonville residents. So far, no other area hospitals have released the number of patients with COVID-19 who have died at their facilities.

The much more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage across Florida, sending another 526 people to the hospital and increasing the state’s record-setting total of hospitalizations to 12,041.

Of those, 135 are pediatric patients statewide.

Hospitals statewide and locally have reported numbers of coronavirus patients admitted and in their intensive care units increasing in recent weeks. Starting last week, local hospitals said they had seen peaks higher than last summer or winter, when Florida saw its two previous spikes of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Mayo Clinic’s hospital notified the state it had exceeded its number of licensed patient beds and was activating its surge capacity plan.

“Our hospitals are incredibly busy,” Jacksonville Mayor Curry said Wednesday during a roundtable with Gov. Ron DeSantis and hospital CEOs. “There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of people are afraid and panicking. From my perspective, the solution is to get vaccinated. I’m not suggesting we coerce or force or mandate people to get vaccinated. But we keep working together to educate them that the vaccine is effective, it will keep you out of the hospital and keep you from getting really, really sick.”