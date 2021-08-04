$9K reward offered for information in murder of Coast Guard member in Riverside

A woman was shot and killed on Myra Street when she confronted someone who was breaking into her car, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $9,000 reward is being offered for information in the killing of a Riverside woman who was an active-duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that along with a $4,000 reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers, the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation is also offering an additional $5,000 for information.

In addition to announcing the enhanced reward, the Sheriff’s Office also released more surveillance footage in the case.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said 911 dispatchers received a call from the woman on Tuesday as she was trying to confront a car burglar outside her Myra Street home. During the confrontation, while she was still on the phone with the dispatcher, the burglar fired a single gunshot and then ran off, police said. When first responders arrived around 5:40 a.m., they found the woman lying unconscious in her driveway. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

Following the deadly shooting, according to police, the person pictured in the images below was seen running along Rosselle Street and being picked up in the same area by someone driving a newer model Ford Edge, also pictured below. Police said Wednesday that they’re seeking information about the person pictured, the car and the driver. Investigators said they believe they may have information about the case.

#JSO seeks information on pictured subject and vehicle along with its driver. Investigators believe they may have information into a murder that occurred yesterday in the 2700 block of Myra Street. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS for enhanced reward. pic.twitter.com/sydiGaJueM — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 4, 2021

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office also released surveillance video that, according to police, shows a suspect before the shooting.

#JSO seeks murder suspect from the 2700 block of Myra Street. Enhanced rewards available for information leading to an arrest!! For more, go to: https://t.co/eV4QtayGKR pic.twitter.com/0e04WRilCx — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 3, 2021

News4Jax has learned the woman who died in the shooting was a Coast Guard member assigned to the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON). The Coast Guard on Wednesday released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our Coast Guard family and we offer our deepest condolences to their family and those impacted by this tragedy. The Coast Guard is ensuring support resources are available to aid the member’s family and shipmates as we navigate this difficult time. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation with assistance from the Coast Guard Investigative Service. We are coordinating with them as they conduct their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.