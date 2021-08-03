JSO: Woman killed outside of home in Riverside while confronting car burglar

A woman was shot and killed on Myra Street when she confronted someone who was breaking into her car, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a person who is suspected of breaking into multiple cars and killing one woman who tried to fend the burglar off from breaking into one vehicle that was near her home.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said 911 dispatchers received a call from the woman as she was trying to confront the burglar when he fired a single gunshot and fled.

When first responders arrived around 5:40 a.m., they found the woman lying unconscious in her driveway. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police said there were a series of car break-ins that night. They are hoping this helps officers obtain information that could lead to the suspect.

Neighbors reported seeing and surveillance video showed a shirtless male in the area around the time of the break-ins. The spokesperson was clear that investigators are not certain if the male was the burglar, but are still seeking his whereabouts for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also submit tips at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.