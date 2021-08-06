Football & shots: Vaccines available at Sunday’s Jaguars scrimmage

Jaguars’ fan of the year, Danika Mitchell, sported a team facemask during the NFL draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Jaguars fans 12 and older come to watch the Jaguars scrimmage on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, they can get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

A Florida Blue nurse will be on-site to answer questions about the vaccine and Walgreens pharmacists will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone ages 12 and older.

No appointment is necessary during the 9 a.m.-noon event, but you can reserve a time by preregistering. Fans can also pick up a rally towel, water bottle, hand fan and more at the Blue For You mobile unit.

Tickets to attend the scrimmage are free but fans must register before the event at jaguars.com. Events will be held outdoors. Florida Blue highly recommends that unvaccinated fans wear a mask.

