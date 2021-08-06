Jacksonville firefighter arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter has been arrested and charged with soliciting a child via computer.

Duval County jail records on Friday afternoon showed Thomas Crow, 51, was being held without bond. He’s been suspended from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to an arrest affidavit, Crow is accused of responding to an online posting, beginning a conversation via a chat app with someone who appeared to be offering their 14-year-old niece for sex. The person who received the message, the arrest affidavit states, was an undercover officer with JSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Crow was arrested Aug. 4. He worked with JFRD since 2003 -- the same amount of time the jail log shows he’s lived in Jacksonville.

A comment from the city reads:

“He is currently suspended without pay pending termination, and the outcome of the investigation. We do not comment on pending legal matters involving employees.”

Ad

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said the arrest should serve as a reminder for parents.

“Parents need to always make sure they know what their children are doing on the internet,” he said.

Crow has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 25.