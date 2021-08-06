Partly Cloudy icon
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after pedestrian hit, killed by Jeep

Renee Beninate , Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a pedestrian who was walking on a sidewalk along Bowden Road was struck and killed by a Jeep.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that Anthony Perry Veto, 41, was taken into custody Thursday. Jail records show he’s facing charges including DUI manslaughter.

According to Lt. Rich Bouye, with the Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian -- a woman -- was struck from behind by a Jeep that jumped a curb. She died at the scene.

News4Jax reporter Renee Beninate is following this story and will have live reports starting on The 10 O’Clock News

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

