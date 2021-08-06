Man charged with DUI manslaughter after pedestrian hit, killed by Jeep

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a pedestrian who was walking on a sidewalk along Bowden Road was struck and killed by a Jeep.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that Anthony Perry Veto, 41, was taken into custody Thursday. Jail records show he’s facing charges including DUI manslaughter.

According to Lt. Rich Bouye, with the Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian -- a woman -- was struck from behind by a Jeep that jumped a curb. She died at the scene.

