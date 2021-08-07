8-foot hammerhead shark caught and released on American Beach

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – A crowd of onlookers watched Saturday at American Beach on Amelia Island as a group of fishermen reeled in and then released an 8-foot hammerhead shark.

Sharon Bunch Skipper captured the catch on Facebook Live.

The fishermen can be seen reeling the large shark into the shallow surf on the beach, pulling out a long tape measure to gauge their haul and then unhooking the shark to release it to the ocean.

Some of those watching stepped up for a quick photo with the shark before it was released.

“That is a big hammerhead,” one child said as the trio of fishermen dragged the shark safely back into the ocean to the cheers of onlookers.