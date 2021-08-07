Man found dead after shooting on Noroad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Saturday morning after police were called to the intersection of California Avenue and Noroad, which is east of Old Middleburg Road North in the Jacksonville Heights area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, calls about a shooting first came in around 2 a.m., but a search of the area yielded no results.

Then before 7 a.m. Saturday, calls came in about a body in the road. Police said they will investigate the hours-long timeframe.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Police have not identified the man but said he’s possibly in his 30s. His body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

People who live in the neighborhood tell JSO they heard gunfire early in the morning.

No arrests have been made. JSO encourages anyone who has information to call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.