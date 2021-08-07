Reports: Strategy for COVID-19 boosters could be laid out in September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Discussions at the Food and Drug Administration have centered around an early September timeline for laying out a strategy on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal cited the information as coming from people familiar with discussions within the agency. A Biden administration official told the same to CNN.

A decision for people who are immunocompromised is expected sooner.

Many health experts expect boosters will be needed for any COVID shot.

Right now in San Francisco, Johnson and Johnson recipients can make a special request for a “supplemental dose” of an mRNA vaccine. Dr. Mobeen Rathore, an infectious disease specialist at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, says the most important thing is for everyone to get the first recommended dosage.

“These are some of the things I think we need to really wait for the CDC guidance,” Rathore said. “I think we need to focus our resources and energy towards getting as many people immunized.”

The FDA would approve the need for additional dose -- the CDC is the one that makes that recommendation.

Rathore said people with a compromised immune system should seek guidance from their primary care doctor.

Biden administration officials have said repeatedly that if a booster shot is recommended, the US will have the supply and personnel to roll it out efficiently.