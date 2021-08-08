COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Duval County as start of school inches closer

Vaccinations in Duval are on the rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the start of school inches closer for kids in the area, some parents are making their children get vaccinated before going back to school.

A lot of people, especially school-aged kids, showed up to the Agape Health vaccination clinic Saturday off Dunn Avenue.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, tweeted Friday night about an increase in vaccinations, saying Duval County distributed more than 16,000 vaccines the past week.

Three weeks ago, there were only 4,500 distributed in a week.

Lorenzo Williams, a local high schooler, said he got the vaccine before school starts to set an example for his family.

“My family wasn’t sure if they wanted to get it, so I got it to see what happens,” Williams said.

And his brother, Romeo Williams, who’s going into eighth grade, followed his lead.

“When I saw people with those side effects, I didn’t want it. It didn’t hurt. I feel really good,” Romeo Williams said.

Joshi said he’s seen more kids 12 and older getting the vaccine recently.

“Unfortunately, in the last week, you know, with some tragedies involving children in COVID, I think that’s also sparking more interest in parents that have their kids vaccinated,” Joshi said.

Romeo Williams said he’s going to tell his friends at school to get the vaccine.

“I’m going to tell them to stop being scared,” he said.